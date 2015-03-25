 
  1. Tennis
  2. ATP

Murray pulls out of Hurlingham match to rest sore hip

29 June 2017 12:24

Andy Murray's Wimbledon preparations have taken a further blow after it was confirmed the world number one will not play at Hurlingham on Friday.

The 30-year-old Scot had already pulled out of facing Frenchman Lucas Pouille on Tuesday due to a sore hip and that has prevented the defending Wimbledon champion from participating in a second exhibition match three days later.

"Sadly I won't be ready to play at The Hurlingham tomorrow, my hip is still sore and I need to rest it today, and likely tomorrow," Murray said.

Source: PA

Feature A closer look at the personalities under spotlight in Michael Garcia

A closer look at the personalities under spotlight...

Michael Garcia's report into the 2018/2022 World Cup bidding races might have failed to find the smoking gun some were

Feature Morata takes break from honeymoon to speed up United move, Fabinho still a target for Jose

Morata takes break from honeymoon to speed up Unit...

The Daily Telegraph writes that Real Madrid striker ALVARO MORATA is so eager on completing a move to Manchester United

Feature 5 things we learned from the British and Irish Lions

5 things we learned from the British and Irish Lio...

The British and Irish Lions' final midweek match of their New Zealand tour ended in a gripping 31-31 draw against

Feature British and Irish Lions player ratings against the Hurricanes

British and Irish Lions player ratings against the...

The British and Irish Lions completed their schedule of midweek matches in New Zealand as they were held to a

Feature Liverpool eyeing Arsenal contract rebel, United set to land

Liverpool eyeing Arsenal contract rebel, United se...

Liverpool have enquired about Arsenal winger ALEX OXLADE-CHAMBERLAIN after talks over extending his stay at the Emirates Stadium stalled, according

Feature The pink ball arrives in county cricket: What They Said

The pink ball arrives in county cricket: What They...

The pink ball arrived in the Specsavers County Championship on Monday.