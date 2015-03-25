Murray pulls out of Hurlingham match to rest sore hip

Andy Murray's Wimbledon preparations have taken a further blow after it was confirmed the world number one will not play at Hurlingham on Friday.

The 30-year-old Scot had already pulled out of facing Frenchman Lucas Pouille on Tuesday due to a sore hip and that has prevented the defending Wimbledon champion from participating in a second exhibition match three days later.

"Sadly I won't be ready to play at The Hurlingham tomorrow, my hip is still sore and I need to rest it today, and likely tomorrow," Murray said.

Source: PA

