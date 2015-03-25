 
Murray and Soares crash out of French Open after defeat to Gonzalez and Young

05 June 2017 06:39

Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares suffered a disappointing loss to Santiago Gonzalez and Donald Young in the quarter-finals of the men's doubles at the French Open.

The British-Brazilian pair looked in control of the match and Murray served for the victory in the second set but it was Gonzalez and Young who eventually prevailed 3-6 7-6 (7/3) 7-6 (7/4).

Murray and Soares were the highest seeds left in the tournament and had harboured hopes of adding Roland Garros to their Australian and US Open trophies from last year.

But the turning point came when Mexican Gonzalez and Young from the United States broke Murray at 5-3 in the second set.

They went on to level the match and then, after both teams had been under pressure in the third set, one stinging Gonzalez return proved the difference in the third-set tie-break.

Source: PA

