Murray and Djokovic in line to battle it out for Wimbledon crown

Press Association Sport's predictive model makes Andy Murray a slight favourite to win Wimbledon for the third time - with Petra Kvitova fancied for a fairytale hat-trick of her own.

The model is based on the proportion of games won by each player in singles matches over the last three years. Recent matches are weighted more heavily, as are those played on grass.

Murray and Novak Djokovic have between them won the last four men's singles titles and, as you would expect and in line with the tournament seedings, our model has them ranked first and second this time around.

Murray has the slight edge, with his victory chances rated at 23.4 per cent to Djokovic's 21 per cent.

The model gives a 75.4 per cent chance of one of tennis' "big four" lifting the trophy, with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal at 17.8 per cent and 13.2 per cent respectively.

French Open champion Nadal may be harmed more than anyone by the model being weighted against clay-court results, and his recent form means he will go in with hopes of out-performing the model's expectations.

Kei Nishikori and Milos Raonic are the "best of the rest" at three per cent each, while t hose fancying a true outsider to come through should keep an eye on French veteran Richard Gasquet and rising American Jack Sock - ranked seventh and ninth respectively.

Both are given less than a two per cent chance of winning the title, but the model assigns Gasquet an 11 per cent chance of reaching at least the semi-finals with Sock at 7.6 per cent.

One surprising absentee from the top 10 is world number three Stan Wawrinka. The Swiss reached the French Open final and needs only Wimbledon to complete a career Grand Slam, but has only two quarter-finals to show for his SW19 career and was dropped to fifth when tournament organisers decided on their seedings.

In the women's draw, Kvitova is ranked 12th in the world and seeded 11th, but is the bookmakers' favourite - and our model suggests the market has got it right.

The Czech player won the tournament in 2011 and 2014, but has played in only two tournaments since a knife attack in her home in December left her needing surgery on her racket-holding left hand and feeling "fortunate to be alive".

She won one match at Roland Garros and stunningly won the Aegon Classic at Birmingham, giving her a welcome boost ahead of her favourite tournament.

Though on hard courts, her dominant win at November's season-ending WTA Elite Trophy - she did not drop a set and lost only 18 games in her four matches - also lifts her standing in the model, which assigns her a 21.2 per cent chance of the title.

The women's draw is more open than the men's, with Simona Halep at 16.8 per cent, top seed Angelique Kerber at 11.8 per cent and several others in the mix.

Fourth-ranked Caroline Wozniacki is an interesting all-or-nothing proposition - the model gives her only a 27.8 per cent chance of reaching the quarter-finals to Agnieszka Radwanska's 38.8 per cent, yet rates her title chances slightly higher.

That is because seventh seed Svetlana Kuznetsova appears Radwanska's toughest obstacle en route to the last eight, but she could then have to face Kerber. Wozniacki, meanwhile, could meet the dangerous Kristina Mladenovic or Coco Vandeweghe in round four, but her quarter-final opponent, third seed Karolina Pliskova, is less highly rated by our model when considering her results on grass.

Pliskova still has a 3.6 per cent title chance according to the model, sandwiched in the rankings by Madison Keys and British number one Johanna Konta, who, though eighth in our rankings rather than her seeding position of sixth, is given the same chance as the fifth-ranked male player, Nishikori.

Source: PA

