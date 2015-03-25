Mum's the word as Heather Watson prepares for Azarenka test at Wimbledon

Victoria Azarenka has made a remarkable return since having a baby but will have a rival as the most famous mum in her Wimbledon duel with Heather Watson on Friday.

The pair are surprise runners to the third round at the All England Club given Azarenka gave birth to her son Leo less than seven months ago while Watson has been woefully out of sorts for most of the year.

Watson, however, has enjoyed an unexpected resurgence on grass and now only Azarenka stands in the way of the Briton reaching her first grand slam fourth round.

Watching on will be Watson's mother Michelle, who hails from Papua New Guinea and is proving a hit herself in SW19.

"My mum's famous here. Everybody knows her," Watson said.

"I walk around and I have like 10 people stop me, saying, 'Oh, I saw your mum. I chatted to her.'

"I'm thinking, 'Who hasn't she chatted to?'. Yeah, she's great. I wouldn't be here without her."

Azarenka has been inspired by motherhood too after she gave birth in December before making a swift return to competitive action at the Mallorca Open last month.

She says it has given her a fresh perspective.

"I'm much older than I was before," Azarenka said.

"I just feel like there is always going to be another Wimbledon. Every year a different player is going to sit here in this press room and the other press rooms like it happened 50, 60 years ago.

"To me, I just really feel like I'm enjoying myself coming here every day, enjoying the journey and being able to bring my son here. Hopefully in 20 years he'll be playing here maybe."

If her stamina holds, Azarenka has the weapons to win Wimbledon, having twice triumphed at the Australian Open and reached the semi-finals here in 2011 and 2012.

A year out of the game has caused her to drop to 683rd in the rankings but the break also allowed the 27-year-old to work on her physical strength.

"I'm glad I actually had that," Azarenka said.

"I realised that I had an opportunity to change things to prolong my career, definitely to work hard physically in that particular time and to give myself the best chance of being in shape that I have never been before."

Watson described Azarenka as "an incredible player and person" but will have to halt a four-match losing streak against the Belarusian to stay in the tournament.

She can take confidence, however, from three top-20 scalps in the last fortnight alone, not to mention her giant-killing effort which fell just short at Wimbledon in 2015, when Watson lost an agonising three-setter to Serena Williams.

"I don't think Heather is defined by that only match," Azarenka said.

"I think she's a great player. She definitely is going to be a crowd favourite. I think she played really well last week in Eastbourne.

"It looks like she feels really comfortable coming into this match. To me, it's just another match. I don't want to put any of those aspects into it."

Source: PA

