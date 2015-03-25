Milos Raonic withdraws from US Open after undergoing wrist surgery

Another top name in the men's game will be missing from the US Open after Milos Raonic withdrew due to a wrist injury.

Raonic, who has undergone surgery on his left wrist, joins Novak Djokovic, Stan Wawrinka and Kei Nishikori in missing the final grand slam of the year which starts in New York on Wednesday.

The world number 11 has been struggling with the problem for a number of weeks and also pulled out of the Cincinnati Masters earlier this month.

Unlike, Djokovic, Wawrinka and Nishikori, the Canadian hopes to be back in action before the end of the year.

"As you know, I've been dealing with a painful condition in my left wrist, which has been bothering me for many weeks now and recently forced me to withdraw from the Cincinnati Masters," Raonic posted on his Instagram page.

"I have tried everything in my power to rehabilitate this injury in time for the US Open in order to play an event that is so truly special to me. However, the pain is too great and, in consultation with my doctors, I am left with no option but to withdraw from the event.

"Today, I underwent a procedure to remove portions of the bone that have been causing the discomfort and preventing me from being able to play the way I normally can.

"I have too much respect for the US Open and my fellow competitors to take a spot in the draw when I know I cannot give full effort due to this injury.

"I am crushed to miss this event and a chance to play in front of the fantastic New York crowd, but I truly had no other options.

"I am already back in the gym starting my rehabilitation, and hope to be recovered and back on the court in a matter of a few weeks. I look forward to rejoining the tour healthier and stronger and finishing the 2017 year in proper form."

The men's tour is currently beset with injuries to high-profile players.

Andy Murray has not played since Wimbledon as he recovers from a hip injury, though appears in good condition to compete at Flushing Meadows while former US Open champion Marin Cilic is a doubt.

Roger Federer also pulled out of last week's Cincinnati Masters with a sore back, though that was merely precaution and he will be fit.

Source: PA

