Milos Raonic splits with coach Richard Krajicek after six months

World number six Milos Raonic has split with coach Richard Krajicek just six months into their working partnership.

The 26-year-old Canadian teamed up with the 1996 Wimbledon champion last December, but has now announced an end to their arrangement.

"My coach, Richard Krajicek, and I have decided to part ways," wrote Raonic on Facebook. "This decision has been a mutual one.

"I would like to thank Richard for his help with my game, his dedication and his professionalism. I wish him all the best."

Last year's beaten finalist at Wimbledon, Raonic was knocked out at the quarter-final stage at both the Australian and French Open this year, while appearances in finals at Delray Beach and Istanbul ended in defeat.

Source: PA

