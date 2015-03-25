 
  1. Tennis
  2. ATP

Milos Raonic splits with coach Richard Krajicek after six months

09 June 2017 09:54

World number six Milos Raonic has split with coach Richard Krajicek just six months into their working partnership.

The 26-year-old Canadian teamed up with the 1996 Wimbledon champion last December, but has now announced an end to their arrangement.

"My coach, Richard Krajicek, and I have decided to part ways," wrote Raonic on Facebook. "This decision has been a mutual one.

"I would like to thank Richard for his help with my game, his dedication and his professionalism. I wish him all the best."

Last year's beaten finalist at Wimbledon, Raonic was knocked out at the quarter-final stage at both the Australian and French Open this year, while appearances in finals at Delray Beach and Istanbul ended in defeat.

Source: PA

Feature Transfer News: Sanchez set to be highest-paid player

Transfer News: Sanchez set to be highest-paid play...

WHAT THE PAPERS SAYBayern Munich are preparing to make Arsenal forward ALEXIS SANCHEZ their highest-paid player, according to the Daily Mirror.

Feature Brazil v Argentina - talking points

Brazil v Argentina - talking points...

Jorge Sampaoli takes charge of Argentina for the first time when they face South American rivals Brazil in a showpiece friendly on Friday.

Feature 5 things you may not know about incoming Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson

5 things you may not know about incoming Mancheste...

Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson will join Manchester City from Benfica in July for a fee of £35million.

Feature 5 memorable games between Scotland and England

5 memorable games between Scotland and England...

Scotland and England go head-to-head in a World Cup Qualifier on June 10.

Feature Transfer News: Mbappe subject of word record transfer bid

Transfer News: Mbappe subject of word record trans...

WHAT THE PAPERS SAYMonaco striker KYLIAN MBAPPE is expected to be hot property this summer as a number of clubs

Feature Cheick Tiote - from barefoot boy on streets of Abidjan to Premier League hero

Cheick Tiote - from barefoot boy on streets of Abi...

Boots were an unattainable luxury for Cheick Tiote when he started playing football on the streets of Abidjan in the Ivory Coast at the age of 10.