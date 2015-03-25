 
Mikhail Kukushkin earns shot at Kei Nishikori in Geneva Open

22 May 2017 09:54

Kazakhstan's Mikhail Kukushkin set up a second-round clash with world number nine Kei Nishikori by seeing off qualifier Roberto Marcora at the Geneva Open.

Kukushkin, ranked 88, overcame the Italian 6-2 6-2 in 63 minutes in the first round of the clay-court event.

Second seed Nishikori, who had a bye in the first round along with top seed Stan Wawrinka, will now face Kukushkin on Tuesday.

Sixth seed Sam Querrey saw off German qualifier Daniel Altmaier 6-3 6-4 but seventh Paolo Lorenzi was beaten 7-5 7-6 by South Africa's Kevin Anderson.

At the Lyon Open, Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin, the world number 81, booked a clash with top seed Milos Raonic by beating Australia's Thanasi Kokkinakis 6-3 6-4.

Fifth-seeded Frenchman Gilles Simon came through a tight match against Daniil Medvedev 7-5 6-7 6-2.

Source: PA

