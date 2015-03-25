Maxime Hamou banned from French Open over 'inappropriate behaviour'

Qualifier Maxime Hamou has had his accreditation for the French Open revoked after inappropriate behaviour towards a female TV reporter.

Hamou was approached by Eurosport's Maly Thomas for a live interview after his 6-3 6-2 6-4 loss to Pablo Cuevas in the first round on Monday.

The 21-year-old, ranked 287, immediately put his arm round Thomas and leaned in to try to kiss her on the cheek. When she tried to pull away, he leaned in again more forcefully.

At the end of the interview, Hamou tried to kiss Thomas for a third time before she pulled his hand away from her chest, with the reporter barely able to hide her anger.

Hamou could face further punishment, with the French Tennis Federation saying in a statement: "Roland-Garros tournament organisers took the decision to revoke Maxime Hamou's accreditation following his inappropriate behaviour towards a female journalist yesterday, Monday, May 29.

"The FFT president has asked the disputes committee to investigate for improper conduct."

Thomas told Huffington Post: "It was frankly unpleasant. If it had not been live, I would have punched him."

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.