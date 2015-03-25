 
  1. Tennis
  2. WTA

Maxime Hamou banned from French Open over 'inappropriate behaviour'

30 May 2017 06:54

Qualifier Maxime Hamou has had his accreditation for the French Open revoked after inappropriate behaviour towards a female TV reporter.

Hamou was approached by Eurosport's Maly Thomas for a live interview after his 6-3 6-2 6-4 loss to Pablo Cuevas in the first round on Monday.

The 21-year-old, ranked 287, immediately put his arm round Thomas and leaned in to try to kiss her on the cheek. When she tried to pull away, he leaned in again more forcefully.

At the end of the interview, Hamou tried to kiss Thomas for a third time before she pulled his hand away from her chest, with the reporter barely able to hide her anger.

Hamou could face further punishment, with the French Tennis Federation saying in a statement: "Roland-Garros tournament organisers took the decision to revoke Maxime Hamou's accreditation following his inappropriate behaviour towards a female journalist yesterday, Monday, May 29.

"The FFT president has asked the disputes committee to investigate for improper conduct."

Thomas told Huffington Post: "It was frankly unpleasant. If it had not been live, I would have punched him."

Source: PA

Feature United interested in Perisic, Herrera to rebuff Barca, Wenger set to stay at Arsenal - Transfer News

United interested in Perisic, Herrera to rebuff Ba...

The Guardian says Arsenal's board is set to rubber-stamp a new two-year contract for manager ARSENE WENGER when they meet on Tuesday morning.

Feature The most expensive goalkeepers in world football

The most expensive goalkeepers in world football...

Manchester City have been strongly linked with a deal for Benfica's Ederson Moraes which would make the Brazilian the most

Feature 5 things you may not know about Manchester City target Ederson

5 things you may not know about Manchester City ta...

Benfica goalkeeper Ederson has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester City after admitting he has probably played his

Feature 5 things we learned from the Scottish Cup final

5 things we learned from the Scottish Cup final...

Celtic wrapped up their first domestic treble since 2001 as they beat Aberdeen 2-1 in the final of the William Hill Scottish Cup.

Feature 5 things we learned from the Aviva Premiership final

5 things we learned from the Aviva Premiership fin...

Exeter Chiefs slugged their way to a maiden Aviva Premiership title thanks to a 23-20 victory over Wasps after extra

Feature Andy Murray

Andy Murray's potential path to French Open glory...

World number one Andy Murray heads the field for the year's second grand slam in Paris.