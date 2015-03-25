 
Marin Cilic eases through to second round in Tokyo

03 October 2017 01:54

Top seed Marin Cilic made serene progress in the first round of the Japan Open.

The Croatian, who is topping the bill in Tokyo, beat Greek qualifier Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3 6-2 to set up a second-round meeting with home favourite Yasutaka Uchiyama.

Uchiyama. a wild card, booked his spot after seeing off Franko Skugor 6-3 3-6 6-1.

US Open finalist Kevin Anderson served his way past Frenchman Gilles Simon, winning 6-2 7-6 (8/6) but seventh seed Albert Ramos-Vinolas is out, having gone down 6-2 2-6 6-3 to Jiri Vesely.

There were also wins for Adrian Mannarino, Bernard Tomic and Ryan Harrison.

Fourth seed Pablo Carreno Busta was a casualty at the China Open, going out to qualifier Steve Darcis.

The Spaniard barely put up a fight and the Belgian earned a 6-4 6-0 win in Beijing.

Roberto Bautista Agut, seeded fifth, fared better than his compatriot, seeing off local Ze Zhang 6-1 6-3 while Fabio Fognini beat Robin Haase 7-6 (7/4) 6-2.

Dejan Lajovic had too much for Fernando Verdasco in a 6-1 3-6 6-3 win, Aljaz Bedene downed Marcos Granollers 6-4 6-2 and Mischa Zverev won the battle of Germany by seeing off Jan-Lennard Struff 5-7 6-4 6-4.

Source: PA

