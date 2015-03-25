Marin Cilic eases through to second round in Tokyo

Top seed Marin Cilic made serene progress in the first round of the Japan Open.

The Croatian, who is topping the bill in Tokyo, beat Greek qualifier Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3 6-2 to set up a second-round meeting with home favourite Yasutaka Uchiyama.

Uchiyama. a wild card, booked his spot after seeing off Franko Skugor 6-3 3-6 6-1.

US Open finalist Kevin Anderson served his way past Frenchman Gilles Simon, winning 6-2 7-6 (8/6) but seventh seed Albert Ramos-Vinolas is out, having gone down 6-2 2-6 6-3 to Jiri Vesely.

There were also wins for Adrian Mannarino, Bernard Tomic and Ryan Harrison.

Fourth seed Pablo Carreno Busta was a casualty at the China Open, going out to qualifier Steve Darcis.

The Spaniard barely put up a fight and the Belgian earned a 6-4 6-0 win in Beijing.

Roberto Bautista Agut, seeded fifth, fared better than his compatriot, seeing off local Ze Zhang 6-1 6-3 while Fabio Fognini beat Robin Haase 7-6 (7/4) 6-2.

Dejan Lajovic had too much for Fernando Verdasco in a 6-1 3-6 6-3 win, Aljaz Bedene downed Marcos Granollers 6-4 6-2 and Mischa Zverev won the battle of Germany by seeing off Jan-Lennard Struff 5-7 6-4 6-4.

Source: PA

