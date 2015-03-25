 
Marin Cilic cruises into Wimbledon quarter-finals for fourth year in a row

10 July 2017 04:09

Marin Cilic reached his fourth consecutive Wimbledon quarter-final with a straight-sets win over Roberto Bautista Agut.

The Croatian seventh seed overpowered his Spanish opponent in a one-sided contest, running out a 6-2 6-2 6-2 winner on Court 12.

Bautista Agut, seeded 18, had no answer to the fearsome groundstrokes of Cilic, one of the few men outside the top four to win a grand slam in recent years with his 2014 US Open victory.

The 28-year-old has never been beyond the last eight at these championships but looks every bit a threat to the big guns.

How much of a threat could be discovered on Wednesday, when he will face either Gilles Muller or fourth seed Rafael Nadal for a place in the semi-finals.

Source: PA

