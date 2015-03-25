 
  1. Tennis
  2. WTA

Maria Sharapova forced out of Cincinnati event with arm problem

13 August 2017 12:39

Maria Sharapova has pulled out of next week's Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati in an effort to ensure she is able to participate at the US Open that starts at the end of this month.

The former world number one, now placed 149 in the rankings, continues to be troubled by an injury to her left forearm that she initially suffered at the Bank of the West Classic in Stanford and which forced her withdrawal after winning her first-round encounter.

She sat out the Rogers Cup in Toronto and will be absent in Cincinnati as she focuses on being fully fit for the final major of the year at Flushing Meadows, where she would need a wild card to compete.

Sharapova said in quotes on the WTA Tour's official website: "I arrived in Cincinnati eager to play. However, following the doctor's advice on-site, as a precaution for the US Open, I am unfortunately withdrawing from the tournament with the left forearm injury I sustained in Stanford.

"I want to thank the tournament for the wild card opportunity and really look forward to competing here next year."

The 2011 champion was set to play French Open winner Jelena Ostapenko in a highly-anticipated first round clash, but the world number 12 will instead go up against either a qualifier or lucky loser.

Source: PA

Feature 5 things about Mason Crane

5 things about Mason Crane...

Uncapped Hampshire spin bowler Mason Crane has been called up to the England squad for the first Test against West Indies.

Feature Goalscoring records of leading strikers at Premier League

Goalscoring records of leading strikers at Premier...

Arsenal may have got the best of the summer's spending rush on strikers, if the players' goalscoring records are any indication.

Feature 5 players to watch at the Women

5 players to watch at the Women's Rugby World Cup...

The Women's Rugby World Cup begins in Ireland on Wednesday, with 12 nations contesting a prize last won by England three years ago.

Feature 5 contenders to bolster England

5 contenders to bolster England's fragile batting ...

England coach Trevor Bayliss conceded after England's 3-1 Investec Test series win over South Africa that issues remain with the batting personnel.

Feature How does Neymar

How does Neymar's transfer fee stack up in footbal...

Neymar has become the world's most expensive player after completing his move from Barcelona to Paris St Germain.

Feature Neymar

Neymar's come a long way from the streets of Brazi...

Neymar da Silva Santos Junior has become the world's most expensive footballer after completing a 222 million euros (£200.