 
  1. Tennis
  2. WTA

Margaret Court row set to continue after she makes more inflammatory comments

31 May 2017 11:39

The row surrounding Margaret Court's views on homosexuality is set to escalate after the Australian gave another interview saying tennis is full of lesbians and that transgender people are influenced by the devil.

A number of tennis players have condemned Court's views since she announced last week she would be boycotting Australian airline Qantas because of its chief executive's support for same-sex marriage.

One of the main show courts at the Australian Open is named after Court, who won a record 24 grand slam singles titles in the 1960s and 70s.

Martina Navratilova has been among those to call for it to be renamed, while Australian number one Sam Stosur said players could choose to boycott the court at next year's tournament.

Court's latest comments are sure to cause outrage, with the 74-year-old, who is now a Christian pastor, speaking out on Vision Christian Radio.

She accused gay players within tennis of trying to influence others, saying: "Tennis is full of lesbians.

"Even when I was playing there were only a couple there but those couple that led took young ones into parties. And what you get at the top is often what you'll get right through that sport."

Court's most inflammatory comments were about transgender issues.

She said: "You can think, 'Oh, I'm a boy', and it will affect your emotions and feelings and everything else. That's all the devil.

"That's what Hitler did and that's what communism did, got the minds of the children. There's a whole plot in our nation and in the nations of the world to get the minds of the children."

Court, who preaches at the Victory Life Centre, the church she founded in Perth, said she wanted to help homosexuals.

"We're there to help them (gay people) overcome," she said. "We're not against the people."

Andy Murray voiced his support for gay marriage after his first-round win over Andrey Kuznetsov at the French Open but cautioned against a boycott.

The world number one said: ''I don't see why anyone has a problem with two people who love each other getting married.

''If it's two men, two women, that's great. I don't see why it should matter. It's not anyone else's business. Everyone, in my opinion, should have the same rights. I don't agree with that (Court's stance).

''If something was to be done, I think it would be a lot more beneficial to do it before the tournament starts.

''For players to be in a position where you're in a slam and boycotting playing on the court, I think would potentially cause a lot of issues.

''So I think if something was going to be happen and the players come to an agreement, if they think the name should be changed or whatever, that should be decided before the event starts.

''But I would imagine a lot of the players would be pretty offended. So we'll see what happens.''

Source: PA

Feature What next for Mahrez? Five possible destinations for Leicester

What next for Mahrez? Five possible destinations f...

Riyad Mahrez has reportedly told Leicester he wants to leave this summer.

Feature United interested in Perisic, Herrera to rebuff Barca, Wenger set to stay at Arsenal - Transfer News

United interested in Perisic, Herrera to rebuff Ba...

The Guardian says Arsenal's board is set to rubber-stamp a new two-year contract for manager ARSENE WENGER when they meet on Tuesday morning.

Feature The most expensive goalkeepers in world football

The most expensive goalkeepers in world football...

Manchester City have been strongly linked with a deal for Benfica's Ederson Moraes which would make the Brazilian the most

Feature 5 things you may not know about Manchester City target Ederson

5 things you may not know about Manchester City ta...

Benfica goalkeeper Ederson has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester City after admitting he has probably played his

Feature 5 things we learned from the Scottish Cup final

5 things we learned from the Scottish Cup final...

Celtic wrapped up their first domestic treble since 2001 as they beat Aberdeen 2-1 in the final of the William Hill Scottish Cup.

Feature 5 things we learned from the Aviva Premiership final

5 things we learned from the Aviva Premiership fin...

Exeter Chiefs slugged their way to a maiden Aviva Premiership title thanks to a 23-20 victory over Wasps after extra