 
  1. Tennis
  2. ATP

Marcus Willis edges closer to Wimbledon return with Andrej Martin scalp

26 June 2017 02:39

Britain's Marcus Willis stayed on course for a return to Wimbledon after winning his first qualifier on Monday.

The 26-year-old from Slough won six matches to reach the Championships last year, before meeting seven-time champion Roger Federer in the second round.

That day Willis delighted the Centre Court crowd with some audacious shot-making, and even elicited the odd smile and nod of appreciation from the Swiss superstar, as he went down to a plucky 6-0 6-3 6-4 defeat.

A year on, and three miles down the road at Roehampton, Willis - having thus far missed out on a Wimbledon wildcard - took on Slovakia's Andrej Martin in the first qualifying round.

Since his SW19 heroics Willis has halved his world ranking to 387, but was still facing a player 241 places higher.

Nevertheless, in front of around 150 spectators - including baby daughter Martha who was believed to have been conceived during his Wimbledon run - Willis ran out an impressive 7-5 7-5 winner.

He took the first set in 25 minutes, throwing in the trademark lob which famously beat Federer along the way, before breaking his opponent in the 11th game.

Willis repeated the trick in the second set, breaking Martin to love before serving out to secure another higher-ranked scalp.

The victory set up an all-British clash with Liam Broady, who beat Canadian Frank Dancevic 6-2 6-3, in the second qualifying round.

The winner of that showdown will then face one further qualifying match to reach the Championships, which begin next Monday.

Source: PA

Feature 5 things we learned from the Azerbaijan Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Azerbaijan Grand Prix...

The Formula One season came alive in Azerbaijan on Sunday following a frenetic race which saw four safety cars, one

Feature United sound out Harry Kane, City weighing up swap deal with Arsenal - Transfer News

United sound out Harry Kane, City weighing up swap...

Tottenham have laughed off speculation linking Manchester United with a summer bid for HARRY KANE, with the Independent claiming Spurs

Feature 8 things you might not remember from Holyfield v Tyson II

8 things you might not remember from Holyfield v T...

June 28 represents the 20th anniversary of the evening Mike Tyson bit Evander Holyfield's ears during their world heavyweight title

Feature 5 things you may not know about Dawid Malan

5 things you may not know about Dawid Malan...

Dawid Malan became the first player to hit a half-century on his England Twenty20 debut during Sunday's victory against South Africa.

Feature Formula One controversies

Formula One controversies...

Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel were involved in an astonishing row at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Sunday.

Feature 5 talking points from the first Lions Test in New Zealand

5 talking points from the first Lions Test in New ...

The British and Irish Lions' quest for a first Test series triumph against New Zealand since 1971 began in losing fashion at Eden Park.