Marcus Willis closes in on Wimbledon return with another qualifying win

Marcus Willis is one match away from a return to Wimbledon after winning the all-British qualifying showdown with Liam Broady.

The 26-year-old, who memorably faced Roger Federer on Centre Court last year, ran out a 7-6 (7/2) 6-7 (2/7) 6-2 winner at Roehampton in their rain-delayed clash.

Broady, 23, was also looking for a second successive All England Club appearance, having been beaten by Andy Murray in the first round last year.

But it is Willis, who won six qualifiers to reach the championships 12 months ago, who faces world number 117 Illya Marchenko of Ukraine for a place in Friday's main draw.

Willis will fancy his chances, too. He is currently the British number nine and ranked 374 in the world - 10 places higher than Broady - but had already accounted for world number 148 Andrej Martin in the previous round.

Against Broady the first set was as tight as their rankings suggested it might be, y et in the tie-break Willis grabbed a crucial early mini-break and, as his opponent wilted, converted the first of four set points.

Broady secured a break in the third game of the second set but slipped trying to reach a net cord, hurting his racket hand in the process.

Although Willis promptly broke back, Broady took the tie-break, but with the light fading Willis regained control.

Willis was again being w atched by baby daughter Martha, who was born nine months after his Wimbledon run, as he raced through the decider.

Source: PA

