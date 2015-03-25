 
  1. Tennis
  2. ATP

Marcus Willis closes in on Wimbledon return with another qualifying win

28 June 2017 08:24

Marcus Willis is one match away from a return to Wimbledon after winning the all-British qualifying showdown with Liam Broady.

The 26-year-old, who memorably faced Roger Federer on Centre Court last year, ran out a 7-6 (7/2) 6-7 (2/7) 6-2 winner at Roehampton in their rain-delayed clash.

Broady, 23, was also looking for a second successive All England Club appearance, having been beaten by Andy Murray in the first round last year.

But it is Willis, who won six qualifiers to reach the championships 12 months ago, who faces world number 117 Illya Marchenko of Ukraine for a place in Friday's main draw.

Willis will fancy his chances, too. He is currently the British number nine and ranked 374 in the world - 10 places higher than Broady - but had already accounted for world number 148 Andrej Martin in the previous round.

Against Broady the first set was as tight as their rankings suggested it might be, y et in the tie-break Willis grabbed a crucial early mini-break and, as his opponent wilted, converted the first of four set points.

Broady secured a break in the third game of the second set but slipped trying to reach a net cord, hurting his racket hand in the process.

Although Willis promptly broke back, Broady took the tie-break, but with the light fading Willis regained control.

Willis was again being w atched by baby daughter Martha, who was born nine months after his Wimbledon run, as he raced through the decider.

Source: PA

Feature A closer look at the personalities under spotlight in Michael Garcia

A closer look at the personalities under spotlight...

Michael Garcia's report into the 2018/2022 World Cup bidding races might have failed to find the smoking gun some were

Feature Morata takes break from honeymoon to speed up United move, Fabinho still a target for Jose

Morata takes break from honeymoon to speed up Unit...

The Daily Telegraph writes that Real Madrid striker ALVARO MORATA is so eager on completing a move to Manchester United

Feature 5 things we learned from the British and Irish Lions

5 things we learned from the British and Irish Lio...

The British and Irish Lions' final midweek match of their New Zealand tour ended in a gripping 31-31 draw against

Feature British and Irish Lions player ratings against the Hurricanes

British and Irish Lions player ratings against the...

The British and Irish Lions completed their schedule of midweek matches in New Zealand as they were held to a

Feature Liverpool eyeing Arsenal contract rebel, United set to land

Liverpool eyeing Arsenal contract rebel, United se...

Liverpool have enquired about Arsenal winger ALEX OXLADE-CHAMBERLAIN after talks over extending his stay at the Emirates Stadium stalled, according

Feature The pink ball arrives in county cricket: What They Said

The pink ball arrives in county cricket: What They...

The pink ball arrived in the Specsavers County Championship on Monday.