 
  1. Tennis
  2. WTA

Madison Keys wins all-American Bank of the West Classic final in California

07 August 2017 12:38

Madison Keys claimed her first hard court title on Sunday with a hard-fought victory over fellow American Coco Vandeweghe in the Bank of the West Classic final in California.

Number three seed Keys, conqueror of Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza in the semi-finals, beat 25-year-old Vandeweghe 7-6 (7/4) 6-4 in a final which lasted an hour and 28 minutes.

Keys put recent wrist problems behind her, converting her first set point to take the first set in 52 minutes, then claiming t he first break of a tight contest in the ninth game of the second.

It gave her the chance to serve for the match in the next game and the 22-year-old emphatically accepted it, taking the first of three match points against her sixth-seeded opponent with a powerful forehand.

Keys headed for the stands to celebrate with her coaching team, including former Wimbledon champion Lindsay Davenport - three times a former winner of the Stanford event.

The victor, addressing her team on court afterwards, said: " I know it hasn't been the easiest couple of months but this means a lot to me and I know it means a lot to you guys, so thank you for everything."

In the Citi Open final in Washington, seventh seed Ekaterina Makarova came from a behind to defeat fourth seed Julia Goerges 3-6 7-6 (7/2) 6-0 and land her third WTA singles title.

Goerges, 28, took the opening set at Rock Creek Park Tennis Center and was serving for the match in the second before Makarova - three times a semi-finalist in this tournament - hit back.

The Russian bossed the second set tiebreak to level the contest and it had a devastating effect on her German opponent in the decider, 29-year-old Makarova winning every game to wrap up victory in two hours and 10 minutes.

Source: PA

