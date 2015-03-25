 
  1. Tennis
  2. WTA

Madison Keys closes California final door on Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza

06 August 2017 04:54

Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza was bundled out of the Bank of the West Classic by Madison Keys on Saturday.

Number three seed Keys won 6-3 6-2, ending her Spanish opponent's nine-match winning streak in the process.

Muguruza had impressed en route to the semi-finals of the California tournament as she sought to follow up her impressive Grand Slam success last month.

However, the top seed was punished for an off-colour performance by America's Keys, who wrapped up victory in 58 minutes.

Keys will play Coco Vandeweghe in Sunday's final after the American's straight sets victory over compatriot Catherine Bellis.

In the first career meeting between the two, number six seed Vandeweghe beat her 18-year-old opponent 6-3 6-1 to maintain an impressive run which has seen her win every set in this year's Stanford tournament.

In the Citi Open at Washington, Ekaterina Makarova will face Julia Goerges in Sunday's final at Rock Creek Park Tennis Center.

Russia's Makarova beat France's Oceane Dodin 3-6 6-3 6-4, while Goerges came from behind to win the all-German semi-final against Andrea Petkovic 5-7 6-4 7-5.

Source: PA

Feature How does Neymar

How does Neymar's transfer fee stack up in footbal...

Neymar has become the world's most expensive player after completing his move from Barcelona to Paris St Germain.

Feature Neymar

Neymar's come a long way from the streets of Brazi...

Neymar da Silva Santos Junior has become the world's most expensive footballer after completing a 222 million euros (£200.

Feature 5 things about Paris St Germain

5 things about Paris St Germain's new signing Neym...

Neymar has left Barcelona and joined Paris St Germain in a world-record deal worth 222 million euros (Â£200.

Feature How the world transfer record has developed over the years

How the world transfer record has developed over t...

Neymar appears on the verge of becoming the most expensive player in football history after informing Barcelona of his

Feature 5 things about Brazil striker Neymar

5 things about Brazil striker Neymar...

Neymar looks set to leave Barcelona for Paris St Germain in a world-record deal worth 222million euros (£198.

Feature Moeen Ali joins select group of England hat-trick takers

Moeen Ali joins select group of England hat-trick ...

Moeen Ali claimed the 14th hat-trick by an England player in Test cricket as the hosts beat South Africa by 239 runs at The Oval.