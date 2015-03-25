Madison Keys becomes fourth American to reach US Open quarter-finals

Madison Keys ended Elina Svitolina's world number one hopes to make it four American women in the quarter-finals of the US Open.

Fourth seed Svitolina needed to at least reach the semi-finals to be in with a chance of taking top spot but fell to a 7-6 (7/2) 1-6 6-4 defeat.

The Ukrainian led 4-2 in the deciding set but Keys used her extra power to telling effect to win the final four games.

Keys joins Venus Williams, Coco Vandeweghe and Sloane Stephens in the last eight - the biggest home presence since 2002.

Keys has long been touted as a future star and reached the semi-finals of the Australian Open and quarter-finals of Wimbledon two years ago.

Injuries have derailed her progress and she missed this year's Australian Open following wrist surgery but has hit form again on the North American hard courts.

The 22-year-old said: "It means the world to me to make the quarter-finals. It was a really rough start to my year. This is just amazing. I'm really proud of myself for digging deep and figuring that out tonight."

None of the Americans are playing each other, meaning theoretically all four could reach the semi-finals.

Keys said: "I think it's great. I think it shows how hard we've been working. I think it's just really exciting. I'm really happy that none of us are playing each other.

"I think if there's some all-American match-ups in the rest of the tournament, I think that says really good things about women's tennis."

The result was a real disappointment for Svitolina, who despite her excellent season on the WTA Tour has only made one grand slam quarter-final.

The Ukrainian's defeat means Karolina Pliskova, who thumped Jennifer Brady 6-1 6-0 earlier on Monday, will definitely stay as world number one if she reaches the final.

If not, she will be overtaken by Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza despite her fourth-round loss to Petra Kvitova.

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.