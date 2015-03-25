Luxembourg's Mandy Minella confirms pregnancy after Wimbledon singles exit

Mandy Minella revealed she is pregnant after bowing out of the women's singles in the first round at Wimbledon.

The 31-year-old from Luxembourg was beaten 6-1 6-1 by Italian Francesca Schiavone on Monday.

Afterwards, the world number 82 told journalists from her home country that she is expecting her first child.

According to reports in Luxembourg, Minella is four and a half months pregnant.

She confirmed the pregnancy with a picture posted on Twitter, showing husband Tim Sommer kissing a baby bump as Minella stands on a Wimbledon court.

Minella said, according to the Luxemburger Wort newspaper: "Wimbledon is my last tournament this season. I want to compete again at Wimbledon in 2018 - and bring the baby buggy."

Minella is also due to compete in the doubles competition at Wimbledon with Latvian Anastasija Sevastova.

She will apply for a protected ranking while she takes time out from the game, allowing her to return to the tour without her position in the standings being affected.

Many players have returned to tennis after becoming mothers in the past, and n ew mum Victoria Azarenka, who gave birth to son Leo in December, was among the first-round Wimbledon winners on Monday.

Reigning Wimbledon champion Serena Williams is absent from the All England Club this year, as she is expecting her first child.

Source: PA

