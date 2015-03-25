 
  1. Tennis
  2. ATP

Lucas Pouille shows the necessary drive to win Mercedes Cup final in Stuttgart

18 June 2017 06:09

France's Lucas Pouille came from behind to claim his second title of the year with victory over Feliciano Lopez in the Mercedes Cup final in Stuttgart.

The world number 16 hit 29 aces on his way to a 4-6 7-6 6-4 victory, which also marked his third tournament success since last September.

The match was tight throughout but wildcard Pouille closed out in style with an ace.

The 23-year-old said on atpworldtour.com: "I think I took a little bit more of the opportunities than him.

"He had some break points and didn't make them, and I had only one or two and I made them. So I think that made the difference."

Lopez took the only break in the first set but Pouille saved four more break points in the second and went on to edge the tie-break 7-5.

Pouille then took advantage of a break point at 2-2 in the third set and managed to hold onto his lead.

Fourth seed Gilles Muller won the Ricoh Open in s-Hertogenbosch with a hard-fought 7-6 7-6 win over fellow veteran Ivo Karlovic.

Neither player was able to force a break of serve in the match but 34-year-old Muller had the edge over his 38-year-old opponent in both tie-breaks. He clinched victory by winning four successive points.

Muller said: "I think we should make a suggestion to the ATP that we just start with the tie-break next time! It's always tough to play Ivo and I'm glad I could beat him."

Source: PA

Feature 5 things we learned from England

5 things we learned from England's tour of Argenti...

England became only the second team to complete a series clean sweep in Argentina despite being without no fewer than

Feature 5 things we learned from British and Irish Lions v Maori All Blacks

5 things we learned from British and Irish Lions v...

The British and Irish Lions squeezed the life out of the Maori All Blacks with a commanding 32-10 win in Rotorua on Saturday.

Feature Champions Trophy final talking points

Champions Trophy final talking points...

India and Pakistan meet in the Champions Trophy final at The Oval on Sunday.

Feature 5 potential destinations for Cristiano Ronaldo should he leave Real Madrid

5 potential destinations for Cristiano Ronaldo sho...

Cristiano Ronaldo's reported unhappiness in Spain will have some of the biggest clubs in world football on alert in a

Feature Champions Trophy final talking points

Champions Trophy final talking points...

India and Pakistan meet in the Champions Trophy final at The Oval on Sunday.

Feature 5 talking points ahead of England v Argentina

5 talking points ahead of England v Argentina...

England bring to a close their mini tour of Argentina on Saturday when they take on the Pumas in Sante Fe hoping to complete a 2-0 series triumph.