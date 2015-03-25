Lucas Pouille shows the necessary drive to win Mercedes Cup final in Stuttgart

France's Lucas Pouille came from behind to claim his second title of the year with victory over Feliciano Lopez in the Mercedes Cup final in Stuttgart.

The world number 16 hit 29 aces on his way to a 4-6 7-6 6-4 victory, which also marked his third tournament success since last September.

The match was tight throughout but wildcard Pouille closed out in style with an ace.

The 23-year-old said on atpworldtour.com: "I think I took a little bit more of the opportunities than him.

"He had some break points and didn't make them, and I had only one or two and I made them. So I think that made the difference."

Lopez took the only break in the first set but Pouille saved four more break points in the second and went on to edge the tie-break 7-5.

Pouille then took advantage of a break point at 2-2 in the third set and managed to hold onto his lead.

Fourth seed Gilles Muller won the Ricoh Open in s-Hertogenbosch with a hard-fought 7-6 7-6 win over fellow veteran Ivo Karlovic.

Neither player was able to force a break of serve in the match but 34-year-old Muller had the edge over his 38-year-old opponent in both tie-breaks. He clinched victory by winning four successive points.

Muller said: "I think we should make a suggestion to the ATP that we just start with the tie-break next time! It's always tough to play Ivo and I'm glad I could beat him."

Source: PA

