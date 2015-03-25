 
Lucas Pouille holds nerve to secure a 10th Davis Cup title for France

28 November 2017 04:27

France won a 10th Davis Cup title after Lucas Pouille beat Belgium's Steve Darcis in a decisive final rubber in Lille on Sunday.

Pouille's comfortable 6-3 6-1 6-0 victory gave the hosts a 3-2 win and their first title since 2001, following defeats in the final in 2002, 2010 and 2014.

France started the final day of singles with a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five tie but David Goffin overcame Jo-Wilfried Tsonga 7-6 (7/5) 6-3 6-2 to take it to a decider.

Pouille, the world number 18, was never threatened by an opponent ranked 58 places below him and after taking the opening set, reeled off 12 unanswered games for an emphatic victory.

"This is a feeling from another world," Pouille told atpworldtour.com. "There are no words needed, just look at the atmosphere and hear the emotion.

"I am so proud of my team, we really wanted this trophy. After 16 years, we finally got it, I'm very happy."

Source: PA

