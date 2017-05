The ATP World Tour Finals will be hosted in London until 2020, ATP executive chairman and president Chris Kermode has announced.

The week-long season finale for men's tennis has been staged at the O2 Arena in Greenwich since 2009 and the partnership was due to expire in 2018.

However, despite interest from a number of high-profile cities, the ATP has now committed to London for an additional two years.

Source: PA

