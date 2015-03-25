Local favourite Irina-Camelia Begu wins Bucharest Open

Home favourite Irina-Camelia Begu was a popular winner of the BRD Bucharest Open title as she defeated Julia Goerges in straight sets.

The Bucharest-born 26-year-old triumphed 6-3 7-5 in one hour and 37 minutes, with a double fault from Goerges handing her the victory.

Begu follows in the footsteps of fellow Romanian Simona Halep, who won the title last year.

Tearful Kiki Bertens beat Anett Kontaveit in three sets to win her second WTA Tour title of the year at the Ladies Championship Gstaad.

Bertens sobbed with emotion after a dominant third set performance helped her see off the Estonian 6-4 3-6 6-1 in eight minutes short of two hours on Sunday.

And the Dutch player's day would get even better as she later teamed up with Johanna Larsson to beat Viktorija Golubic and Nina Stojanovic for the women's doubles crown.

Bertens started strongly, securing a double break in the opening three games of the match which proved enough to give her the early advantage.

Kontaveit responded in style to take the second set but number two seed Bertens ultimately stormed to victory by winning the last five games of the decider.

Source: PA

