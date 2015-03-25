 
  1. Tennis
  2. ATP

Local ace Philipp Kohlschreiber sets up clash with Joao Sousa in Kitzbuhel final

04 August 2017 07:09

Local favourite Philipp Kohlschreiber will face Joao Sousa in the final of the Generali Open after he knocked out second seed Fabio Fognini.

German Kohlschreiber, 33, is bidding to win the ATP title in the Austrian city of Kitzbuhel, where he lives, for a second time.

He moved one step away after beating Italian number two seed Fognini 7-5 6-3 in an hour and 30 minutes on Friday.

Portuguese Sousa progressed to Saturday's showpiece match after he overcame Austrian wild card Sebastian Ofner 7-6 (7/4) 7-6 (7/4) in the day's second semi-final.

Kohlschreiber and Sousa are both unseeded at the tournament, where the champion will collect a cheque for 85,945 euros (Â£77,500).

Source: PA

Feature How does Neymar

How does Neymar's transfer fee stack up in footbal...

Neymar has become the world's most expensive player after completing his move from Barcelona to Paris St Germain.

Feature Neymar

Neymar's come a long way from the streets of Brazi...

Neymar da Silva Santos Junior has become the world's most expensive footballer after completing a 222 million euros (£200.

Feature 5 things about Paris St Germain

5 things about Paris St Germain's new signing Neym...

Neymar has left Barcelona and joined Paris St Germain in a world-record deal worth 222 million euros (Â£200.

Feature How the world transfer record has developed over the years

How the world transfer record has developed over t...

Neymar appears on the verge of becoming the most expensive player in football history after informing Barcelona of his

Feature 5 things about Brazil striker Neymar

5 things about Brazil striker Neymar...

Neymar looks set to leave Barcelona for Paris St Germain in a world-record deal worth 222million euros (£198.

Feature Moeen Ali joins select group of England hat-trick takers

Moeen Ali joins select group of England hat-trick ...

Moeen Ali claimed the 14th hat-trick by an England player in Test cricket as the hosts beat South Africa by 239 runs at The Oval.