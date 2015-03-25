Local ace Philipp Kohlschreiber sets up clash with Joao Sousa in Kitzbuhel final

Local favourite Philipp Kohlschreiber will face Joao Sousa in the final of the Generali Open after he knocked out second seed Fabio Fognini.

German Kohlschreiber, 33, is bidding to win the ATP title in the Austrian city of Kitzbuhel, where he lives, for a second time.

He moved one step away after beating Italian number two seed Fognini 7-5 6-3 in an hour and 30 minutes on Friday.

Portuguese Sousa progressed to Saturday's showpiece match after he overcame Austrian wild card Sebastian Ofner 7-6 (7/4) 7-6 (7/4) in the day's second semi-final.

Kohlschreiber and Sousa are both unseeded at the tournament, where the champion will collect a cheque for 85,945 euros (Â£77,500).

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.