 
  1. Tennis
  2. ATP

Lleyton Hewitt to make Australian Open return

14 December 2017 10:24

Lleyton Hewitt is coming out of retirement to play doubles at next month's Australian Open.

The former world number one officially called it quits after his home grand slam in 2016 but returned to the court twice more last year in Davis Cup and at Wimbledon.

Now he is making another appearance, this time alongside fellow Australian Sam Groth, for whom this will be the last tournament of his career.

Hewitt said in the Herald Sun: "It's going to be a bit of fun - that's what the Australian Open is about.

"I'm going to really enjoy it. We've been hitting a lot of balls, hitting every day, and we're not just going out there making up the numbers. We want to give it a fair crack."

Hewitt won grand slam singles titles at the US Open in 2001 and Wimbledon the following year, while he was also victorious in doubles at Flushing Meadows in 2000 partnering Max Mirnyi.

The 36-year-old is currently Australia's Davis Cup captain.

Source: PA

