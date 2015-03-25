Lindsay Davenport impressed by Jelena Ostapenko's confidence

Lindsay Davenport believes Jelena Ostapenko is heading into the second week of Wimbledon with the same fearless style which won her the French Open.

The 20-year-old Latvian, the surprise winner at Roland Garros last month, faces Ukrainian fourth seed Elina Svitolina on Monday for a place in the quarter-finals.

Nine-time Wimbledon champion Martina Navratilova recently said that Ostapenko's booming groundstrokes remind her of Davenport's in her pomp.

And the American, herself a winner at SW19 in 1999, has been impressed with the 13th seed's attitude on her All England Club debut.

"Most people have nerves but to play that high-risk style, and with so little margin, to be able hit those shots in is so tough," said Davenport.

"She has the belief, she is obviously very confident in herself and to showcase it on that (French Open) stage was nice, and I liked how she has fought through the first few rounds here.

"She has not played her best tennis here and it could have got tricky but she has got through it.

"We have seen other grand slam champions not be able to do that. They go out in the first round of the next one and say 'it's okay, I won the last one'.

"She's not doing that here and I like to see that."

Another player going along nicely in a wide-open draw is American Coco Vandeweghe, the American 24th seed coached by Pat Cash who is increasingly being tipped as a potential winner.

Vandeweghe has yet to drop a set and faces a thus far unconvincing Caroline Wozniacki, who has never been past the fourth round at the All England Club.

Nevertheless, Vandeweghe said: "She's a very good player. She's a very consistent player in the rankings and I think she's very accomplished.

"I think it will be a fun match to play. Hopefully we'll get a good court."

The last two Wimbledon runners-up - who both lost to Serena Williams - will meet when top seed Angelique Kerber, last year's beaten finalist, takes on Spain's Garbine Muguruza.

Second seed Simona Halep faces two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka and five-time SW19 queen Venus Williams, now 37, meets Ana Konjuh of Croatia.

Britain's Johanna Konta, the bookmakers' favourite for the title, plays Caroline Garcia of France, 2012 runner-up Agnieszka Radwanska meets seventh seed Svetlana Kuznetsova and Magdalena Rybarikova, who knocked out third seed Karolina Pliskova, faces Croatian qualifier Petra Martic.

Source: PA

