 
  Tennis
  ATP

Liam Broady through to the last eight in St Petersburg

20 September 2017 09:23

Britain's Liam Broady reached the quarter-finals of the St Petersburg Open with a stunning victory over fourth seed Adrian Mannarino .

The 23-year-old from Stockport ran out 2-6 6-4 6-0 winner against the world number 31 - ranked 211 places above him.

Broady got through two rounds of qualifying and then beat Ernests Gulbis in round one to register his first ever win in the main draw of an ATP World Tour tournament.

Frenchman Mannarino looked on course to send Broady packing after breaking serve twice to win the first set and securing another break in the fifth game of the second.

But Broady broke straight back and went on to take the second before roaring away with the third, wrapping up victory in one hour and 39 minutes.

Broady will now face Bosnian world number 55 Damir Dzumhur in the last eight.

Source: PA

