Leonardo Mayer makes the most of his second chance to claim German Open title

30 July 2017 10:53

Leonardo Mayer lost in qualifying but went on to become champion as the Argentinian beat Florian Mayer to win the German Open.

Leonardo had fallen in the final round of qualifying last week but the world number 138 earned a reprieve as a lucky loser when Martin Klizan withdrew injured.

After knocking out top seed Albert Ramos-Vinolas in the first round, Leonardo reached the final where he edged a tight three-set battle 6-4 4-6 6-3 against his German namesake Florian.

He needed an hour and 57 minutes to seal victory after hitting a total of 44 winners, 28 off his forehand.

It is the second week running a lucky loser has gone on to win an ATP World Tour title after Russia's Andrey Rublev pulled off the same feat in Umag.

"It's amazing to win in Hamburg again," Leonardo told the ATP's official website.

"It's like home here and I feel very comfortable. I like the city and I always play well here.

"It's something special about this sport. I lost in qualifying and then beat the number one seed Albert Ramos-Vinolas in the first round.

"It also happened last week in Umag with Rublev. Now I took the opportunity."

Source: PA

