 
  1. Tennis
  2. ATP

Leon Smith: Dan Evans can come back from 'stupid mistake' but it will be tough

29 June 2017 02:39

Great Britain's Davis Cup captain Leon Smith believes Dan Evans could return to the game after serving a doping ban.

But Smith pointed out the British number three had reached the "lowest it can get" and would have to "pay the price" for a "stupid mistake".

Evans, 27, last week revealed he had tested positive for cocaine and has been provisionally suspended by the International Tennis Federation.

The case will be dealt with in due course but Evans could be banned for up to four years if it is deemed the substance was performance-enhancing.

Smith told BBC Sport: "I have known him well since he was 13 or 14 years old and, of course, have gone through many ups and many downs. Unfortunately this is a very low point, the lowest it can get.

"It's a very sad situation. He had everything in front of him, everything - even this year, if you look at the race, he's sitting in the top 50. He started the year well.

"The important thing from Dan's point of view is he has put his hand up - and he had to. He has made a stupid mistake and he will pay the price.

"Whatever the ITF end up giving him as a suspension is up to them, but he will serve it. During that time it is a question of us offering support and education, and of whether or not he can come back.

"He can come back but it is going to be tough for him - starting at zero and working his way through. He has done it - not from this low a point - before, so it is possible. But he is going to have to take this responsibility for his action."

Evans has not contested the findings of the drugs test taken in April but stressed the substance was taken out of competition and "the context was completely unrelated to tennis".

Source: PA

Feature Injuries that have hampered world number one Andy Murray in 2017

Injuries that have hampered world number one Andy ...

Andy Murray's sore hip is the latest in a string of health and injury problems the Scot has faced since becoming world number one last November.

Feature A closer look at the personalities under spotlight in Michael Garcia

A closer look at the personalities under spotlight...

Michael Garcia's report into the 2018/2022 World Cup bidding races might have failed to find the smoking gun some were

Feature Morata takes break from honeymoon to speed up United move, Fabinho still a target for Jose

Morata takes break from honeymoon to speed up Unit...

The Daily Telegraph writes that Real Madrid striker ALVARO MORATA is so eager on completing a move to Manchester United

Feature 5 things we learned from the British and Irish Lions

5 things we learned from the British and Irish Lio...

The British and Irish Lions' final midweek match of their New Zealand tour ended in a gripping 31-31 draw against

Feature British and Irish Lions player ratings against the Hurricanes

British and Irish Lions player ratings against the...

The British and Irish Lions completed their schedule of midweek matches in New Zealand as they were held to a

Feature Liverpool eyeing Arsenal contract rebel, United set to land

Liverpool eyeing Arsenal contract rebel, United se...

Liverpool have enquired about Arsenal winger ALEX OXLADE-CHAMBERLAIN after talks over extending his stay at the Emirates Stadium stalled, according