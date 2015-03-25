Leon Smith: Dan Evans can come back from 'stupid mistake' but it will be tough

Great Britain's Davis Cup captain Leon Smith believes Dan Evans could return to the game after serving a doping ban.

But Smith pointed out the British number three had reached the "lowest it can get" and would have to "pay the price" for a "stupid mistake".

Evans, 27, last week revealed he had tested positive for cocaine and has been provisionally suspended by the International Tennis Federation.

The case will be dealt with in due course but Evans could be banned for up to four years if it is deemed the substance was performance-enhancing.

Smith told BBC Sport: "I have known him well since he was 13 or 14 years old and, of course, have gone through many ups and many downs. Unfortunately this is a very low point, the lowest it can get.

"It's a very sad situation. He had everything in front of him, everything - even this year, if you look at the race, he's sitting in the top 50. He started the year well.

"The important thing from Dan's point of view is he has put his hand up - and he had to. He has made a stupid mistake and he will pay the price.

"Whatever the ITF end up giving him as a suspension is up to them, but he will serve it. During that time it is a question of us offering support and education, and of whether or not he can come back.

"He can come back but it is going to be tough for him - starting at zero and working his way through. He has done it - not from this low a point - before, so it is possible. But he is going to have to take this responsibility for his action."

Evans has not contested the findings of the drugs test taken in April but stressed the substance was taken out of competition and "the context was completely unrelated to tennis".

Source: PA

