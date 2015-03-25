Laura Robson suffers first round exit at the Aegon Southsea Trophy

Laura Robson will go into Wimbledon with just one win on grass behind her after losing to Ekaterina Alexandrova in the first round of the Aegon Southsea Trophy.

Rain stopped play on Tuesday after Russian Alexandrova had taken the first set and they were forced to resume indoors on Wednesday.

Robson hit back well to level the match but it was Alexandrova who prevailed in the decider, winning 6-4 2-6 6-4.

The former British number one continues to make very slow progress after the wrist problems that kept her away from the tour for the better part of two years, with her ranking down at 188.

Robson has been given a Wimbledon wild card but has shown little form on the grass, winning her only match last week in Ilkley against another Russian, Anna Blinkova.

Source: PA

