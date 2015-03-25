 
Laura Robson 'okay' after attending Las Vegas concert targeted by gunman

03 October 2017 02:54

British tennis player Laura Robson is "okay" after attending the Las Vegas concert which was targeted by a gunman on Sunday.

At least 50 people have been killed and another 200 have been injured after a gunman opened fire on a country music festival which Robson attended.

The 23-year-old posted images on Instagram of her attendance at the concert and replied to one post on Twitter asking how she was.

"I'm okay. We were right there sounded like fireworks at first then everyone started running. Scary s***," Robson wrote on Twitter.

Robson, the world number 249, most recently played in the International Tennis Federation tournament in Templeton, California last week.

She lost to Taylor Townsend of the United States in the quarter-finals.

England bowler Tom Curran reflected on the "craziest experience" having been among a trio of Surrey cricketers who were in Vegas at the time of the shooting.

Curran, who has played three Twenty20s and made his one-day international debut on Friday against West Indies, was with former England bowlers Jade Dernbach and Stuart Meaker following the end of the county season.

He tweeted: "Craziest experience last night in Vegas. So so sad but we are all okay! Praying for everyone affected."

Dernbach and Meaker also took to the microblogging site to say they were "safe".

Source: PA

