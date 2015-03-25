 
  1. Tennis
  2. WTA

Laura Robson loses in first round of US Open qualifiers

24 August 2017 01:09

Laura Robson will not play at next week's US Open after losing in the first round of qualifying.

The 23-year-old lost 6-2 6-4 to Russian world number 313 Alla Kudryavtseva and will not play in the tournament where she made the fourth round in 2012.

It is another blow in the stagnating career of the former British number one, who was destined for big things before a double round of wrist surgery.

There was better news for 21-year-old Katie Boulter, who booked her spot in the second round.

She beat American Danielle Collins 6-4 6-0 to move two wins away from a first spot in the main draw at Flushing Meadows, but has a tough test next up after being paired against third seed Danka Kovinic.

British number three Naomi Broady is also through to the second round after exacting some revenge on Jil Teichmann.

The Swiss knocked Broady out at the same stage of qualifying for the French Open in May, but the Briton prevailed this time with a 6-2 4-6 6-1 win.

Source: PA

