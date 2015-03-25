Laura Robson admits she fluffed her lines on return to Wimbledon big stage

Laura Robson admitted she had let herself down after bowing out of Wimbledon with barely a whimper.

The former British number one, handed a wild card into the championships after slipping to 189 in the world, tumbled out 6-4 6-2 to Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia.

Her exit was so swift that defending men's champion Andy Murray had not even stepped on to Centre Court for the traditional opening to proceedings there.

The tone was set when Robson was broken in the opening game, and she struggled with the serve of an opponent ranked 92 places higher throughout.

"I just didn't feel like I played my best tennis at all," she said.

"It wasn't the way that I've been playing the last few weeks, even. So I do feel like I let myself down a bit out there.

"I just never really let myself get into the match. I was a bit overwhelmed with nerves when I first got out there, then I tried to play too perfect when I really didn't need to go for so much. "

A break point in the second game could have fixed the early damage, but Haddad Maia clipped the net before the ball dribbled onto Robson's side and the chance disappeared.

"It's just the way it happens sometimes," added Robson, who won the girls' title at Wimbledon nine years ago.

"She played solid. I felt like she didn't have to do a lot, to be fair.

"Net cords happen. I was hoping for one back at some point, but unfortunately I didn't get one."

There was mild controversy midway through the first set when Robson challenged a line call, and Hawk-Eye appeared to show a different point with the ball landing well in.

But the 23-year-old shrugged off the incident, even though it could have cost her the point.

"I didn't think it was the right shot just because of where it came up on the screen," she said.

"But, you know, it's one point in a whole match. It doesn't make a difference and it happens sometimes."

Haddad Maia served out the first set and the 21-year-old promptly broke Robson, who was being urged on by Fed Cup captain Anne Keothavong, in the opening game of the second.

A further break for 4-1 effectively sealed Robson's fate, and although the home hope saved four match points, Haddad Maia eventually secured her first win at a grand slam event.

Source: PA

