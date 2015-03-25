Kyrgios plays in men's doubles at US Open despite shoulder injury

Nick Kyrgios kept his promise to play in the men's doubles at the US Open despite struggling with a shoulder problem in his singles loss to John Millman.

The Australian looked utterly disconsolate at being hit with another physical issue as he crashed out of the singles in the first round on Wednesday.

His mood was much improved on Thursday in a light-hearted clash, which Kyrgios and fellow Australian Matt Reid won 3-6 7-6 (7/5) 6-4 against Joao Sousa and Jan-Lennard Struff.

Kyrgios again received treatment on his shoulder during the match but did not appear to be in too much pain.

The 22-year-old, who retired during his first-round match at Wimbledon because of a hip problem, said after his singles match: "T he only reason I play doubles is because of my partner.

"Obviously Matty Reid, he's been helping me for this whole year, and I know it's big for him to play the US Open. I 'm the type of guy that would probably help someone out."

Kyrgios gave another scathing assessment of his own commitment to tennis after the loss to Millman, saying he did not deserve to carry on working with coach Sebastien Grosjean because he is not professional enough.

It has become a familiar story, and John McEnroe fears Kyrgios will never realise his huge potential.

The Eurosport analyst said: " It becomes chronic. It's going to be a very tall order to break all that scar tissue on his brain that will allow him to flourish and be the type of player we all hope and know he can be.

"Each match we see like this it becomes more unlikely it will happen in a big way. He has got to dedicate himself emotionally, physically and professionally. There are a lot of times he seems to be fearful of doing that for a variety of reasons that we can't answer.

"Even when I talk to him, it just doesn't feel like he's able to handle it emotionally. I hope he gets it together and I will continue to say that until he's no longer playing on the circuit."

Kyrgios was also hit in the pocket, collecting fines totalling 5,500 US dollars (Â£4,250) for two code violations against Millman, one for swearing and one for smashing his racket.

Source: PA

