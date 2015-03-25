Kyrgios Brushes Aside Fitness Concerns To Progess

Nick Kyrgios overcame a knee scare to progress to the quarter-finals of the Brisbane International.

The Australian, who was making his first appearance on the circuit since October following shoulder, hip and knee injuries, called a medical timeout towards the conclusion of the first set.

But Kyrgios, 22, despite dropping the opener, recovered to win 6-7 (3/7) 7-6 (7/5) 6-2.

The number three seed will face Ukraine's Alexandr Dolgopolov, who beat Argentina's Horacio Zeballos 6-1 6-2.

Elsewhere, Canadian Milos Raonic suffered a surprise straight-sets defeat by Australian teenager Alex De Minaur.

The 18-year-old wild card triumphed over the number four seed with a 6-4 6-4 victory in the day's concluding action at the Pat Rafter Arena to reach the last eight of an ATP event for the first time in his career.

