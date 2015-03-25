 
  1. Tennis
  2. ATP

Kyle Edmund through to semi-finals of Winston-Salem Open

24 August 2017 11:53

Kyle Edmund produced a terrific comeback to progress into the semi-finals of the Winston-Salem Open.

Edmund, who needed to qualify for the event, dropped the opening set on the way to the last four after beating American Steve Johnson 5-7 6-3 6-3.

It was a tight contest between the British number two and the world number 46 as they shared the opening 11 games before Johnson earned the first break and move one set up.

The Briton took a medical timeout for a shoulder injury before the start of the second set but that did not seem to hamper the 22-year-old as he stormed back to take the match into a decider courtesy of two breaks.

Edmund started the final set by rattling off three successive games before Johnson got on the board, and the world number 45 secured his place in the last four after the duo shared the next six games.

He will face the winner of the quarter-final clash between Bosnia's Damir Dzumhur and Chung Hyeon of South Korea.

Source: PA

