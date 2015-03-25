 
Kyle Edmund through to French Open third round for first time

01 June 2017 05:10

Kyle Edmund reached the third round of the French Open for the first time with an impressive victory over Argentina's Renzo Olivo.

The British number two is yet to drop a set at Roland Garros this year and blasted his way to a 7-5 6-3 6-1 win in two hours and two minutes.

Olivo produced one of the stories of the first round with his upset of French favourite Jo-Wilfried Tsonga but things were rather different away from the limelight on Court 6, scene of many British successes and failures in recent years.

It will not have seen many bigger forehands than Edmund's and time and again Olivo was left helpless.

Edmund is ranked 42 places above his opponent and made that show, looking confident and composed even when he failed to serve out the first set.

Edmund promptly broke again in the 12th game and did not look back, increasing his dominance as the match progressed.

The only thing that held up the 22-year-old in the third set was a medical time-out for his opponent, with Edmund racking up 30 winners during the match.

This is the second time Edmund has made the last 32 at a slam. At last year's US Open he defeated Richard Gasquet and John Isner before losing to Novak Djokovic.

Source: PA

