Kyle Edmund through in Winston-Salem but Pablo Cuevas is out

Kyle Edmund advanced into the second round of the Winston-Salem Open with a routine win over Italian Thomas Fabbiano.
The British number two, who came through two rounds of qualifying, won 6-2 6-3 in the final warm-up tournament before next week's US Open in New York.
Fifth seed Pablo Cuevas was sent packing by Jan-Lennard Struff, who downed t he Argentinian 7-6 (7/2) 7-5.
Home favourite Donald Young enjoyed a comfortable outing against Brazil's Rogerio Dutra Silva, winning 6-4 6-2, and compatriot Taylor Fritz downed Malek Jaziri 4-6 6-4 6-3.
Julien Benneteau triumphed in the battle of the Frenchmen, beating Pierre-Hugues Herbert 6-3 6-2 while Andrea Seppi beat Janko Tipsarevic 6-2 6-2.
Marton Fucsovics, Marcos Baghdatis, Andrey Rublev, Damir Dzumhur, Yen-Hsun Lu, Carlos Berlocq and Horacio Zeballos were also first-round winners.
Source: PA