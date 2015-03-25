Kyle Edmund stunned by Dan Evans' drug admission

British number two Kyle Edmund admits he was lost for his words after hearing his compatriot Dan Evans had failed a drugs test.

Evans announced on Friday he had tested positive for cocaine at the Barcelona Open in April and the 27-year-old could now be banned for up to four years by the International Tennis Federation.

Edmund knows Evans well from their exploits together for Britain in the Davis Cup, with the pair leading the charge in January against Canada in the absence of Andy Murray.

"I haven't spoken to him. I don't think anyone has spoken to him to be honest," Edmund said.

"I haven't seen him, first of all, he's obviously not around at the tournaments.

"The only way I could have spoken to him is maybe sent him a text but I haven't sent him a text just because yeah, I don't really know what to say.

"Or probably he might just want to be left alone. I could have maybe said, 'sorry to hear the news' or something. But yeah, I haven't.

"If I saw him now I'd still get along with him fine but like I said, it isn't easy. Once it's out what he's done, he knows he's made a mistake."

Evans has been charged with a doping violation and provisionally suspended by the ITF, meaning he will now miss Wimbledon, which starts on Monday.

"It's just a bit of a downer to see sort of news like that," Edmund added.

"At the end of the day it's his decision. It's his career; it's not my career. I don't need to even say what's happened."

Evans is a colourful character off-court but this is not his first run-in with tennis authorities after he had his funding cut by the Lawn Tennis Association in 2008, 2010 and 2012 for a lack of commitment.

He appeared to have cleaned up his act in recent years, however, and climbed into the top 50 in January after reaching the last 16 of the Australian Open.

"I was speaking to someone the other day that if he came in right now, we'd probably be laughing at him, just because of his character," Edmund said.

"He's a funny guy and he's easy to get along with. He just has another side to him that he really just likes to enjoy himself. He's just taken it too far this time."

Source: PA

