Kyle Edmund still waiting for first ATP final after losing in Winston-Salem

26 August 2017 03:53

Kyle Edmund's wait for a first ATP Tour final goes on after he lost in the semi-final of the Winston-Salem Open.

The British number two looked a good bet to reach the last two in North Carolina after taking the first set against Bosnian Damir Dzumhur but he could get not the job done and went down 6-1 5-7 3-6.

A different story was on the cards after the 22-year-old raced to the opening set, winning six games on the spin to take it 6-1 in 29 minutes.

Dzumhur tightened up his game, though, and after Edmund spurned a game point to take the second set to a tiebreak, the Bosnian broke to claim it 7-5.

Edmund wasted two break points at the start of the third set and that proved costly as, after an exchange of breaks, Dzumhur took the final two games with a string of winners to reach a first final of his own.

There he will meet top seed Roberto Bautista Agut, who has reached the final for the second successive year.

He will be hoping to go one better than his three-set loss to countryman Pablo Carreno Busta in 2016 after seeing off German Jan-Lennard Struff 6-2 6-4 in the semi-final.

Source: PA

