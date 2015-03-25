Kyle Edmund reaches Winston-Salem Open second round with comfortable win

Kyle Edmund advanced into the second round of the Winston-Salem Open with a routine win over Italian Thomas Fabbiano.

The British number two, who came through two rounds of qualifying, won 6-2 6-3 in the final warm-up tournament before next week's US Open in New York.

The Yorkshireman dominated off his serve, firing down nine aces and winning 76 per cent of his first serves while also saving all four of the break points he faced.

He broke Fabbiano's serve twice on his way to the first set and then once more in the second as he set up a second-round meeting with 15th seed Daniil Medvedev.

Source: PA

