British number two Kyle Edmund cruised into the Winston-Salem Open quarter-finals by crushing Hungarian opponent Marton Fucsovics.

Edmund, who is ranked 45th in the world, was untroubled as he posted a 6-2 6-1 win in North Carolina.

The tournament serves as a final warm-up event prior to the US Open, which begins on Monday.

Source: PA

