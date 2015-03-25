 
  1. Tennis
  2. ATP

Kyle Edmund reaches semi-final in Atlanta

29 July 2017 03:53

Kyle Edmund reeled off nine of the last 10 games against Jack Sock to reach his first semi-final of 2017 at the BB&T Atlanta Open.

Edmund reached his third career ATP semi-final with a 6-4 6-1 win over the top-seeded Sock in one hour and 28 minutes and the Yorkshireman will face Ryan Harrison for a place in the final.

Edmund was a break down in the first set when play was interrupted for around 20 minutes when a fan needed medical attention but upon resumption Edmund moved up a gear to close out the match.

Harrison coasted through to the last four with a 6-1 6-2 win over Christopher Eubanks and told reporters: "Kyle's been coming out. He was playing some amazing tennis at the end of last year and has shown some highlights of that throughout this year as well.

"I'm going to focus on doing what I can to get myself and my body ready to go. If I can do that and serve well, I'll have a chance."

Source: PA

