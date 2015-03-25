 
Kyle Edmund reaches main draw in North Carolina

20 August 2017 10:38

Kyle Edmund eased into the main draw of the Winston-Salem Open after defeating France's Jonathan Eysseric in the final round of qualifying.

The Briton came away with a 6-3 6-1 victory over the world number 80 in just 57 minutes after the 22-year-old started the contest in perfect fashion as he stormed into a 4-0 lead.

Eysseric responded with a break of his own to reduce the gap to 4-2 but Edmund grabbed his third break to seal the opening set.

The second set began in the same manner as the first, with the British number two taking another two breaks to race into a 5-0 advantage and although Eysseric finally got on the scoreboard in the sixth game, Edmund served out for a comfortable victory.

British number three Aljaz Bedene will also compete in North Carolina but he has been given a bye to the second round, where he faces the winner of the first-round tie between Janko Tipsarevic and Andreas Seppi.

Source: PA

