Kyle Edmund produced a stirring comeback to reach the third round of the Winston-Salem Open.

The British number two, who came through two rounds of qualifying, beat Daniil Medvedev 2-6 6-2 7-6 (8/6).

Edmund struggled against the big-serving Medvedev early on but he broke the Russian's serve twice in the second set.

The Yorkshireman then held his nerve in the final set tie-break to reach the last 16.

Source: PA

