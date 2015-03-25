 
Kyle Edmund opens US Open campaign with impressive victory over Robin Haase

29 August 2017 05:23

Kyle Edmund opened his US Open campaign in impressive fashion with a straight-sets first-round victory over seeded Dutchman Robin Haase.

British number two Edmund, full of confidence after reaching the semi-finals at the Winston-Salem Open last week, won 6-3 7-5 6-3 in under two hours and will now play American Steve Johnson for a place in the third round.

Edmund, who controlled the match from the back of the court, used his booming forehand to pummel Haase into submission and broke his opponent's serve on five occasions.

The Briton clinched the decisive first break of the match in the eighth game of the opening set to lead 5-3 before serving out to win it 6-3 in 37 minutes.

Edmund was first to break serve again in the second set to open up a 5-3 lead and - although Haase broke the Briton for the only time in the next game and then held to level it up at 5-5 - the Briton did not falter.

He broke Haase again immediately after and stayed on the front foot to seal the second set 7-5 after 50 minutes.

Haase's disappointment was compounded when he lost serve for a fourth time in the opening game of the third set and Edmund sealed victory by breaking again at 5-3 up after the Dutchman double-faulted on his first match point.

Source: PA

