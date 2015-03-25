 
  1. Tennis
  2. ATP

Kyle Edmund loses to Joao Sousa in first round in Cincinnati

14 August 2017 09:09

Kyle Edmund's tough build-up towards the US Open continued as he was beaten by Portugal's Joao Sousa in the first round of the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati on Monday.

The British number two recovered from a poor first set to level matters against the world number 54 but ultimately fell to a 6-3 2-6 6-3 defeat in just over one and a half hours.

It was a further disappointment for the 22-year-old, who was also beaten in his opening match by David Ferrer in the Canadian Masters in Montreal last week.

Edmund had made an encouraging start to his hard-court season, reaching the semi-finals in Atlanta and taking a set off Grigor Dimitrov at the Citi Open in Washington.

But Sousa proved too strong, breaking twice in the first set then again immediately at the start of the third which proved enough to consign Edmund to another defeat.

Source: PA

Feature Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo's red mist...

Cristiano Ronaldo has been hit with a five-game ban after shoving referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea.

Feature 5 things we learned from the Premier League this weekend

5 things we learned from the Premier League this w...

The Premier League came back with a bang this weekend.

Feature 5 things about Mason Crane

5 things about Mason Crane...

Uncapped Hampshire spin bowler Mason Crane has been called up to the England squad for the first Test against West Indies.

Feature Goalscoring records of leading strikers at Premier League

Goalscoring records of leading strikers at Premier...

Arsenal may have got the best of the summer's spending rush on strikers, if the players' goalscoring records are any indication.

Feature 5 players to watch at the Women

5 players to watch at the Women's Rugby World Cup...

The Women's Rugby World Cup begins in Ireland on Wednesday, with 12 nations contesting a prize last won by England three years ago.

Feature 5 contenders to bolster England

5 contenders to bolster England's fragile batting ...

England coach Trevor Bayliss conceded after England's 3-1 Investec Test series win over South Africa that issues remain with the batting personnel.