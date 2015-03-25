Kyle Edmund exits Citi Open to Grigor Dimitrov

Kyle Edmund lost his second round match to Grigor Dimitrov in the Citi Open in Washington on Wednesday.

The British number two went down 7-5 4-6 6-3 to his Bulgarian opponent in two hours and 20 minutes at Rock Creek Park Tennis Center.

Edmund, 22, saved two set points at 5-6 in the opener but Dimitrov took a third to take control of the match inside 56 minutes.

The world number 41 responded well in the second, breaking his opponent in the third game and saving four break points in the sixth before going on to wrap up the set and level the match.

However, Edmund crucially double-faulted in the eighth game of the decider to hand Dimitrov a break point which he accepted - and the Bulgarian served out to book his place in the third round.

Source: PA

