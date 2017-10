Kyle Edmund is out of the Shanghai Masters after losing to fourth seed Marin Cilic in the second round.

The British number two is yet to post a win over a top-10 player and this was another match where he showed a lot of promise but failed to take advantage of half chances.

Edmund matched Cilic in the second set and threatened to break the big Croatian's serve several times but could not get over the line.

Cilic then came out on top of the deciding tie-break to win 6-3 7-6 (7/5).

Source: PA

