 
  1. Tennis
  2. ATP

Kyle Edmund comfortably through to Erste Bank Open semi-finals

28 October 2017 08:54

British number two Kyle Edmund is into his third semi-final of the year after breezing past Jan-Lennard Struff at the Erste Bank Open in Vienna.

Edmund, playing in a tournament won by Andy Murray last year, saw off the German 6-2 7-5 to book his place in the last four, having also achieved that feat at the Winston-Salem Open and Atlanta Open over the American hard-court swing.

Next up will be a Frenchman, either Lucas Pouille or Richard Gasquet, and the chance to reach his first ever final at ATP World Tour level.

Victory in this quarter-final against Struff was never in doubt from the moment Edmund broke his opponent's serve in the opening game of the match.

He broke again midway through the first set, which he took in 28 minutes, losing just five points on his own serve.

His own delivery looked impenetrable until he was serving for the match, when Struff broke him, but he immediately replied and did not waste his second chance, seeing out an impressive victory.

Source: PA

