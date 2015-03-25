Kyle Edmund breezes into French Open second round with straight sets win

Kyle Edmund reached the second round of the French Open for the third year in a row with a convincing victory over Portugal's Gastao Elias.

The British number two is unusual among his countryman in favouring clay and he made that show in a 6-3 6-2 7-5 win that lasted only an hour and 46 minutes.

Edmund's success made it three British players through to round two, joining Andy Murray and Aljaz Bedene.

He raced into a 5-1 lead in the opening set but Elias pulled back to 5-3 and had a chance to get back on serve.

Edmund, ranked 49, withstood the pressure, though, and used his sledgehammer forehand to dominate the second set.

Elias mounted a comeback at the start of the third and led 3-0 but Edmund battled back and, after breaking for 6-5, clinched the victory with his 24th winner of the match.

The 22-year-old will now look to progress beyond the second round for the first time, although to do that he is likely to have to beat French number one Jo-Wilfried Tsonga.

Source: PA

